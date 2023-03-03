Porsche Michelin Junior programme attracts record numbers

The 2023 Porsche Michelin Junior Driver programme is set to feature a record number of drivers.

Twenty-one drivers will take part in the programme across both the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series and Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship.

The top-performing juniors in each category will progress up the motorsport ladder, with the top driver in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge having the opportunity to graduate to Carrera Cup, while the top junior in Carrera Cup will be invited to take part in the Porsche Michelin Junior Shootout.

This year’s cohort will have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of IMSA SportsCar Championship drivers Matt Campbell and Jaxon Evans, as well as the most recent Porsche Michelin Junior driver programme winner in 2022 Carrera Cup title winner Harri Jones – who this year will be competing with Lechner Racing in the ​​Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Series.

As part of the initiation process for the 2023 programme, drivers recently took part in an extensive two-day camp in Melbourne, that put their physical and mental capabilities to the test.

Porsche Motorsport Australia Motorsport Manager Barry Hay said the programme is about developing the next generation of drivers.

“The biggest thing about Porsche is that everything is about development,” Hay said.

“We want to continually be at the top of our game in Motorsport throughout the world, and the best way to build champions is at the grassroots level.

“We’ve basically got some of the biggest hotshots in Australian Motorsport as juniors coming through.

“There are names here you’ll be hearing lots about in the next five years.”

The announcement of the Porsche Michelin Junior drivers for 2023 arrives ahead of the opening round of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series this weekend, which this year has been tipped to be the most competitive season in the category’s history.

Round 1 of the 2023 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series will take place at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, while the 2023 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship will commence at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne from March 30-April 2.

2023 Porsche Michelin Junior Drivers