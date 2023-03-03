PHOTOS: Sonic celebrates 25 years in 2023

Sonic Motor Racing Services will celebrate 25 years of Australian motorsport competition in 2023.

Regarded as one of Australia’s most successful race teams, all Sonic cars will compete in 2023 with special commemorative 25 year logos on their cars, paying tribute to the team’s quarter-century achievements.

The eastern Melbourne-based team’s on-track record speaks for itself. It has collected a total of 20 Australian national titles, including 12 Australian Formula Ford crowns, three Carrera Cup Australia Championships and five Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge outright victories.

Team owner Michael Ritter says that the team’s 25th year is cause for celebration, acknowledging team members, drivers, and families past and present for their dedication.

“We are very proud to have made it to our 25th year in the sport,” said Ritter.

“There’s so many elements that need to come together to create a successful race team, but the main one is the people involved. We have been blessed with some of the best drivers and crew. Our longevity could not have been possible without the passion and dedication from those who have been part of our journey.”

Check out our gallery of images, and as you’ll see by the names of the drivers, Team Sonic has been responsible for nurturing some of Australia’s best racers.