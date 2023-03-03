Newcastle 500 fuel drop comes to light

The Supercars fuel drop for the Thrifty Newcastle 500 has come to light.

Cars will be required to take on 100 litres in each of the two 250km races at next weekend’s season-opener.

That is less than the roughly 133-litre fuel cell in the Gen3 cars, and less than the 120- to 140-litre requirement for the Gen2 cars which had 111-litre cells, but the supplementary regulations still prescribe at least two pit stops per race.

There will thus still be a strategic element to fuel stops, with teams having scope to short-fill the first time around in order to pinch track position.

Among other strategic considerations will be the slower flow rate with the rigging equipment for the Gen3 cars, and rate of degradation of the soft tyres which cars will run at the Newcastle East Street Circuit.

The fuel drop revelation comes shortly after the announcement of minimum car/driver and front axle weights, as well as confirmation to competitors of centre of gravity stipulations.

Practice starts next Friday, with a pair of 95-lap races on the cards.