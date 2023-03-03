Hamilton given jewellery exemption due to ‘disfigurement concern’

Lewis Hamilton is being allowed to wear his nose piercingSeven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has avoided an immediate sanction by the FIA at the start of the new Formula 1 season on the grounds of potential disfigurement.

Ahead of the opening practice session at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton found himself under investigation after Mercedes had submitted its initial scrutineering report.

An FIA document referred to the fact Hamilton and Mercedes had not complied with a requirement he “not wear any jewellery, in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains or watches”.

The FIA clamped down on a little-known regulation last season, which culminated in Hamilton being forced to remove piercings from his body.

On this occasion, the FIA has determined it will not take any action against the 38-year-old following a medical examination, and with unusual reasoning.

“The Stewards, having heard from a team representative and receiving a medical report from the team doctor of Mercedes AMG-PETRONAS F1 Team, which requested an exemption,” read an FIA statement.

“The Stewards consulted the FIA Medical Delegate, who viewed the medical report, examined the driver and concurred with the opinion therein.

” We have determined to take no further action as there are concerns about disfigurement with frequent attempts at removal of the device.”