Stroll confident of racing despite double wrist break

Lance Stroll is confident of overcoming the pressure on his injured wrists during this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix despite confirming a double break.

After persistent speculation over the past few days as to whether he would drive the AMR23 in Sakhir after missing all three days of pre-season testing, Stroll is adamant he is fit to cope with three practice sessions, qualifying and a 57-lap race.

That is despite confirming he “fell off my bike and broke my wrists” whilst training in Spain last month.

The Canadian driver had surgery on his right wrist 10 days ago (Monday, February 20), during which screws were inserted, with the cast removed four days later before then embarking on an intensive course of physiotherapy.

Stroll claims his left wrist got “a bit banged up” but following extensive simulator sessions he feels ready to drive the team’s latest challenger.

“I had surgery on my right wrist, so screws,” said Stroll, speaking in the paddock at the Bahrain International Circuit. “It was just a small procedure and then physiotherapy and rehab to get me here.

“It hurts a bit but it feels good, it feels solid, nothing I haven’t had before.

“I really felt like I could drive normally with a little bit more discomfort, but nothing that’s stopping me from driving, like any excruciating pain or anything like that.”

Stroll “confident” of overcoming discomfort

Stroll is adamant there is no pride behind his quest to compete this weekend, adding: “I just want to have every chance to go racing. If I feel like I’m fit enough to race with a bit of discomfort, I’m going to do it.

“Professional athletes in every sport are sometimes in a bit of discomfort, and if I felt like it was not smart, or it was a risk of injuring myself more, if I felt like my bones weren’t ready, I wouldn’t do it.

“I think Formula 1, it’s a long season, there are 23 races, it’s not all about being in Bahrain. But I do feel confident, the doctors feel confident, and here I am.”

As to whether he will require an additional procedure later in the season to have the screws removed, he added: “It is not 100 percent guaranteed yet.

“The doctors said they’ll reassess. But they could come out because, in the end, it depends on how you’re feeling down the line.”