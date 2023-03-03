Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Bahrain Grand Prix from Bahrain International Circuit.

How To Watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Friday, March 3

Practice 1, 22:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, March 4

Practice 2, 01:45 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 3, 22:15 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, March 5

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 01:10 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 02:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 03:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, March 6

Pre-race, 00:30 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 01:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-race, 04:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

No free-to-air coverage details were available at the time of publication.

What to watch for

This weekend’s event is notable as Australian Oscar Piastri’s race debut with McLaren where he’ll race alongside Lando Norris this season.

Pre-season testing proved tough for the papaya team which has put an aggressive development programme in place in an effort to claw back lost ground.

Testing suggested Max Verstappen and Red Bull are the team to beat, followed by potentially three teams nipping at its heels

Two of those are the usual suspects, Ferrari and Mercedes, while Aston Martin raised eyebrows with some suggestions it could be a genuine podium contender.

This weekend’s event employs the traditional weekend format with three practice sessions preceding qualifying and the race on Sunday.

Tyre compounds

Pirelli has brought the C1, C2, and C3 compound rubber this weekend – one step away from the hardest tyres in its range.

Weather forecast

Temperatures are forecast to be largely stable across the three days of track action, with temperatures during the day in the mid-20s with no chance of rain.

Circuit changes

While the circuit itself has remained unchanged, the DRS zone along the front straight has been shortened this year.

The detection point is as it was, but the activation point is now 80 metres further along the pit straight

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 63 George Russell Mercedes 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll* Aston Martin 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams

Question marks linger over Lance Stroll’s fitness for this weekend amid suggestions the Canadian broke his wrist which kept him out of pre-season testing.

Should he miss the event, Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will make his F1 debut in his place.