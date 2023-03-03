How To Watch: F1 Bahrain Grand Prix
Friday 3rd March, 2023 - 12:00pm
Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Bahrain Grand Prix from Bahrain International Circuit.
How To Watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix
Friday, March 3
Practice 1, 22:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Saturday, March 4
Practice 2, 01:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 3, 22:15 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, March 5
Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 01:10 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 02:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 03:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Monday, March 6
Pre-race, 00:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Race, 01:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Post-race, 04:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
No free-to-air coverage details were available at the time of publication.
What to watch for
This weekend’s event is notable as Australian Oscar Piastri’s race debut with McLaren where he’ll race alongside Lando Norris this season.
Pre-season testing proved tough for the papaya team which has put an aggressive development programme in place in an effort to claw back lost ground.
Testing suggested Max Verstappen and Red Bull are the team to beat, followed by potentially three teams nipping at its heels
Two of those are the usual suspects, Ferrari and Mercedes, while Aston Martin raised eyebrows with some suggestions it could be a genuine podium contender.
This weekend’s event employs the traditional weekend format with three practice sessions preceding qualifying and the race on Sunday.
Tyre compounds
Pirelli has brought the C1, C2, and C3 compound rubber this weekend – one step away from the hardest tyres in its range.
Weather forecast
Temperatures are forecast to be largely stable across the three days of track action, with temperatures during the day in the mid-20s with no chance of rain.
Circuit changes
While the circuit itself has remained unchanged, the DRS zone along the front straight has been shortened this year.
The detection point is as it was, but the activation point is now 80 metres further along the pit straight
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll*
|Aston Martin
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
Question marks linger over Lance Stroll’s fitness for this weekend amid suggestions the Canadian broke his wrist which kept him out of pre-season testing.
Should he miss the event, Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will make his F1 debut in his place.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
