Emily Duggan joins Speedcafe.com as Social Media Coordinator

Australian motorsport identity Emily Duggan has joined the Speedcafe.com team as Social Media Coordinator.

Duggan’s appointment at Speedcafe.com will see her manage the posting of content across the website’s social media platforms.

She arrives during a key period of growth and expansion at Speedcafe.com, with the website recording its highest annual readership in its 13-year history in 2022, before commencing 2023 with its strongest January audience on record.

Her appointment represents an expansion in depth of capability and an effort to further grow the website’s reach, across different demographics, audiences and platforms.

Speedcafe.com’s Karl Begg was pleased to welcome Duggan to the team.

“Its an exciting time for Speedcafe with a number of key expansion plans underway – and audience engagement is an integral part of powering this growth,” Begg said.

“Emily brings a wealth of social media experience to the role, and motorsport is very much part of her DNA as it is for all of our team and audience.”

Duggan comes into the role with a wealth of motorsport experience and an understanding of the sector, both as a competitor and industry stakeholder.

Since making her motorsport debut in 2014, Duggan has gone onto record several notable results.

After scoring several podium finishes and race victories in the Hyundai Excel Series X3 NSW Championship, she was offered a drive in the first round of the 2016 V8 Touring Car Series – becoming the first female to race in the third-tier Supercars category – recording a credible 11th-place result on debut.

In 2018, she stepped up to the Toyota 86 Racing Series, returning to the category the following year, where she coupled that with a campaign in the Super3 Series – finishing second in her second race event.

She has also provided expert opinions on vehicles and presented on-camera features for online and social media content.

A popular social media identity herself, Duggan has 13,300 followers on Instagram and 3800 followers on Facebook.