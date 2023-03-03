Bottas to drive at Adelaide Motorsport Festival

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival has received a boost with Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 driver Valtteri Bottas revealing he will take part in the event.

The Sprint event takes in the Victoria Park section of the circuit which hosted Formula 1 from 1985 until 1995.

Slated to take place a week prior to this year’s Australian Grand Prix, March 25-26, Bottas’ presence will headline the event.

Bottas in Adelaide

The Finn spent the Australian summer in South Australia with his partner, Tiffany Cromwell, and admitted he’ll likely become a frequent visitor.

“It’s a great time of the year, December, January, to be in South Australia,” he said when asked by Speedcafe.com about his time in Adelaide.

“For sure, I’ll be there and actually next time I’m going there before Melbourne grand prix to the speed festival – I’ll be there on the Sunday.

“I’ll be doing something with the event,” he added.

“We’ll be announcing something soon about it but I’ll be hopefully driving something – doing like a demo run or something.

“Should be good. I’ve heard it’s a nice event.”

Celebrating Brabham

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival this year is set to celebrate Brabham, with a number of cars spanning the team’s latter years slated to take part.

A host of other F1 machinery is also on the cards, including a brace of Adelaide-era Ferraris.

Bottas will not be the first Formula 1 driver to take part in the event, however he will be the first current driver.

Ivan Capelli and Stefan Johansson have previously taken part at the wheel of the cars they drove while racing at the sport’s pinnacle.

This year’s festival kicks off with a street party on March 24 before the competition aspect gets underway from March 25-26.