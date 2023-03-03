Alpine expect Doohan to win F2 title

Alpine has set Jack Doohan the target of winning this year’s FIA Formula 2 championship.

The Australian was a race-winner in his first season of the feeder series last year as he finished sixth in the standings after a tough conclusion to the competition.

Doohan is the leading member of the Alpine Academy and is also the squad’s nominated F1 reserve driver.

He’s remained with Virtuosi this year with his 2023 campaign set to commence in support of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

“They want me to win the championship, which is clear from their side,” Doohan said when asked by Speedcafe about the expectations of Alpine in this year’s F2 title race.

“They want to take the top drive from the junior single-seaters through to be a part of the Formula 1 team as one of the full-time drivers, which is very understandable.

“If I was in that position, I would want the same. I wouldn’t want the third or fourth or fifth-placed driver.

“Obviously there’s exceptions, whether there’s things outside of my control, but I have a lot of faith and a lot of trust – and they have a lot of faith and trust in me as well.

“So we have a very good working relationship at this point in time.

“Now we have 14 rounds to hopefully solidify myself in the championship.

“I did obviously last year as well but this year hopefully everything comes together and be able to do the job.”

F2 title rivals

Doohan heads into this year’s competition among the favourites for the F2 title, together with Sauber junior Theo Pourchaire.

The Australian, however, refused to be drawn on who he saw as his rivals for the coming year.

“Personally, for the championship battle, it’s difficult to say,” he began.

“Testing is testing, like we all know, and it can be quite different.

“But I think the top five teams and even top six teams are quite strong, and there’s quite a lot of drivers and talented drivers in the field.

“It’ll be interesting,” he added.

“There’s a few that come to mind but I think the majority of the focus is on ourselves.

“It’s going to be a strong year but I look forward to the challenge of the multiple contenders.”

Doohan is on double duty this weekend, racing in Formula 2 while also acting as reserve driver for Alpine.

The Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix begins with Free Practice 1 at 14:30 local time (22:30 AEDT).