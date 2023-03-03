29 cars in Super2/Super3 field at Newcastle
Friday 3rd March, 2023 - 8:33am
A total of 29 cars are set to contest Round 1 of the Dunlop Super2 Series/Super3 Series in Newcastle.
The official entry list is comprised of 20 cars in the Super2 class and the balance in Super3, which race together for a fourth year in a row.
Just like the Repco Supercars Championship, the 2023 season represents a new technical era for the lower tiers, with Super2 now the exclusive domain of Gen2 cars.
The split is 13 ZB Commodores and seven S550 Mustangs, entered by a mixture of Championship teams, regular competitors in the junior series, and newcomers.
Super3 is predominantly made up of pre-Gen2 Car of the Future vehicles, notwithstanding that the latest Project Blueprint-spec cars are also eligible.
However, for the first time in Super2/Super3 history, there will not be a single Falcon (FGX or FG) on the grid.
In Super2, Walkinshaw Andretti United’s two ZB Commodores are entered as Car #2 for Ryan Wood and Car #25 for Zach Bates, matching the Ford Mustangs driven respectively by Nick Percat and Chaz Mostert in the top tier.
MW Motorsport’s ex-Tickford Racing Mustang, to be driven by Jaylyn Robotham, is Car #3, while Tickford itself fields 2022 Super3 Series winner Brad Vaughan and Elly Morrow in Cars #5 and #6.
Tickford enduro driver Zak Best is now in Car #17, given he is driving Anderson Motorsport’s former DJR Team Penske Mustang, with his preferred #78 taken up by Aaron Love in the Blanchard Racing Team Mustang.
Brad Jones Racing is fielding Lochie Dalton in a ZB Commodore while the Erebus Motorsport/Image Racing alliance is comprised of ZB Commodores for Jack Perkins and Jay Hanson, and a VF Commodore in Super3 for Jobe Stewart.
Eggleston Motorsport boasts five cars; four ZB Commodores in Super2 for Kai Allen, Cameron Crick, Jordyn Sinni, and Cooper Murray, plus a VF Commodore in Super3 for Matthew McCutcheon.
Also straddling Super2 and Super3 are AIM Motorsport – with Zane Morse in an S550 Mustang and Ryan Gilroy in a VF Commodore – and Gomersall Motorsport – with Aaron Seton in a ZB Commodore and Jason Gomersall himself in a VF Commodore.
Rounding out the Super2 contingent are Matt Chahda Motorsport for Matt Chahda himself in a ZB Commodore, Paul Morris’ ‘Nemo Racing’ with Nash Morris in a ZB Commodore, Masterton Motorsports’ James Masterton (S550 Mustang), and accomplished sprintcar driver Callum Walker (ZB Commodore).
In addition to the four VFs noted above, the Matt Stone Racing entry for Chris Smerdon brings the number of such Commodores to five in the Super3 field.
There are also three Nissan Altimas to be steered by youngsters bearing famous surnames, namely Kelly Racing’s Mason Kelly, Team Johnson’s Jett Johnson, and Ryan McLeod Racing Cars’ Cameron McLeod.
Jim Pollicina is the sole driver/entrant in the field campaigning a Blueprint-spec car, specifically a VE Commodore.
Practice starts approximately this time next week, at 10:10 local time/AEDT, with a pair of 21-lap races across the weekend.
Entry list: Round 1, Newcastle East Street Circuit
|Car #
|Team Sponsor Name
|Motorsport Australia Competitor Name
|Primary Driver
|Model
|Category
|2
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|WAU Racing Pty Ltd
|Ryan Wood
|Commodore ZB
|DS2
|3
|MW Motorsport
|MW Motorsport
|Jay Robotham
|Mustang GT
|DS2
|5
|Dormer HVAC Services
|Tickford Racing Pty Ltd
|Brad Vaughan
|Mustang GT
|DS2
|6
|Steeline
|Tickford Racing Pty Ltd
|Elly Morrow
|Mustang GT
|DS2
|11
|Turps Tippers
|AIM Motorsport
|Zane Morse
|Mustang GT
|DS2
|17
|Anderson Motorsport
|Anderson Motorsport
|Zakkary Best
|Mustang GT
|DS2
|18
|CAT Workwear
|Matt Chahda Motorsport
|Matt Chahda
|Commodore ZB
|DS2
|25
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|WAU Racing Pty Ltd
|Zach Bates
|Commodore ZB
|DS2
|26
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Eggleston Motorsport Australia Pty Ltd
|Kai Allen
|Commodore ZB
|DS2
|30
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Aaron Seton
|Commodore ZB
|DS2
|33
|Cylinder Head Warehouse
|Callum Walker
|Callum Walker
|Commodore ZB
|DS2
|38
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Eggleston Motorsport Australia Pty Ltd
|Cameron Crick
|Commodore ZB
|DS2
|43
|AWC Motorsport
|Brad Jones Racing
|Lachlan Dalton
|Commodore ZB
|DS2
|49
|Cowbiz
|Image Racing
|Jay Hanson
|Commodore ZB
|DS2
|54
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Eggleston Motorsport Australia Pty Ltd
|Jordyn Sinni
|Commodore ZB
|DS2
|67
|World Gym Racing
|Nemo Racing Pty Ltd
|Nash Morris
|Commodore ZB
|DS2
|70
|Shaw and Partners Racing
|Erebus Motorsport Pty Ltd
|Jack Perkins
|Commodore ZB
|DS2
|78
|Petronas Motorsport
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Aaron Love
|Mustang GT
|DS2
|88
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Eggleston Motorsport Australia Pty Ltd
|Cooper Murray
|Commodore ZB
|DS2
|219
|Masterton Motorsports
|Masterton Motorsports
|James Masterton
|Mustang GT
|DS2
|7
|Mocomm Motorsports Communications
|Jim Pollicina
|Jim Pollicina
|Commodore VEII
|DS3
|22
|Kelly Racing
|Kelly Racing
|Mason Kelly
|Altima L33
|DS3
|35
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Jason Gomersall
|VF Commodore
|DS3
|39
|Matt Stone Racing
|Matt Stone Racing Pty Ltd
|Chris Smerdon
|VF Commodore
|DS3
|89
|Bowers Heavy Haulage
|AIM Motorsport
|Ryan Gilroy
|VF Commodore
|DS3
|92
|Ryan McLeod Racing Cars Pty Ltd
|Ryan McLeod Racing Cars Pty Ltd
|Cameron McLeod
|Altima L33
|DS3
|97
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Eggleston Motorsport Australia Pty Ltd
|Matthew McCutcheon
|VF Commodore
|DS3
|117
|NAPA Auto Parts
|Jett Johnson
|Jett Johnson
|Altima L33
|DS3
|999
|Image Racing
|Image Racing
|Jobe Stewart
|VF Commodore
|DS3
