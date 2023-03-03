29 cars in Super2/Super3 field at Newcastle

A total of 29 cars are set to contest Round 1 of the Dunlop Super2 Series/Super3 Series in Newcastle.

The official entry list is comprised of 20 cars in the Super2 class and the balance in Super3, which race together for a fourth year in a row.

Just like the Repco Supercars Championship, the 2023 season represents a new technical era for the lower tiers, with Super2 now the exclusive domain of Gen2 cars.

The split is 13 ZB Commodores and seven S550 Mustangs, entered by a mixture of Championship teams, regular competitors in the junior series, and newcomers.

Super3 is predominantly made up of pre-Gen2 Car of the Future vehicles, notwithstanding that the latest Project Blueprint-spec cars are also eligible.

However, for the first time in Super2/Super3 history, there will not be a single Falcon (FGX or FG) on the grid.

In Super2, Walkinshaw Andretti United’s two ZB Commodores are entered as Car #2 for Ryan Wood and Car #25 for Zach Bates, matching the Ford Mustangs driven respectively by Nick Percat and Chaz Mostert in the top tier.

MW Motorsport’s ex-Tickford Racing Mustang, to be driven by Jaylyn Robotham, is Car #3, while Tickford itself fields 2022 Super3 Series winner Brad Vaughan and Elly Morrow in Cars #5 and #6.

Tickford enduro driver Zak Best is now in Car #17, given he is driving Anderson Motorsport’s former DJR Team Penske Mustang, with his preferred #78 taken up by Aaron Love in the Blanchard Racing Team Mustang.

Brad Jones Racing is fielding Lochie Dalton in a ZB Commodore while the Erebus Motorsport/Image Racing alliance is comprised of ZB Commodores for Jack Perkins and Jay Hanson, and a VF Commodore in Super3 for Jobe Stewart.

Eggleston Motorsport boasts five cars; four ZB Commodores in Super2 for Kai Allen, Cameron Crick, Jordyn Sinni, and Cooper Murray, plus a VF Commodore in Super3 for Matthew McCutcheon.

Also straddling Super2 and Super3 are AIM Motorsport – with Zane Morse in an S550 Mustang and Ryan Gilroy in a VF Commodore – and Gomersall Motorsport – with Aaron Seton in a ZB Commodore and Jason Gomersall himself in a VF Commodore.

Rounding out the Super2 contingent are Paul Morris’ ‘Nemo Racing’ with Nash Morris in a ZB Commodore, Masterton Motorsports’ James Masterton (S550 Mustang), and accomplished sprintcar driver Callum Walker (ZB Commodore).

In addition to the four VFs noted above, the Matt Stone Racing entry for Chris Smerdon brings the number of such Commodores to five in the Super3 field.

There are also three Nissan Altimas to be steered by youngsters bearing famous surnames, namely Kelly Racing’s Mason Kelly, Team Johnson’s Jett Johnson, and Ryan McLeod Racing Cars’ Cameron McLeod.

Jim Pollicina is the sole driver/entrant in the field campaigning a Blueprint-spec car, specifically a VE Commodore.

Practice starts approximately this time next week, at 10:10 local time/AEDT, with a pair of 21-lap races across the weekend.

Entry list: Round 1, Newcastle East Street Circuit