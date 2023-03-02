Supercars confirms minimum weights for Gen3 cars

Supercars has confirmed minimum weights for the Gen3 cars which will debut in competition next week.

A minimum weight for either the Chevrolet Camaro or Ford Mustang is 1335kg total dry (ie no fuel) and 725kg minimum front axle, with driver ballast (to 95kg), Supercars has advised via its official website.

The figures represent a reduction in total car and driver weight of 65kg.

Supercars’ announcement further states, “The ballast can be shared across the undertray ballast position on the front clip for front axle minimum weight and the driver’s seat ballast position and the coolsuit box fixing locations only.

“When cars are presented at Newcastle for dry weight, Supercars will log the ballast weight and locations. Supercars will monitor and adjust the weights as and when further information comes to hand.”

Minimum weights became a talking point at last week’s official pre-season test when Camaros dominated proceedings, filling out the top eight positions on the timesheet at day’s end.

However, many of those were running at 50 to 60kg lighter than the Mustangs in the field, given the double overhead cam Ford engine is heavier and the minimum weight had not been specified at that time.

That minimum weight has now been defined, as well as ballast locations, would suggest that centre of gravity has also been finalised.

It is understood that centre of gravity was measured late last week following the test.

That had been a controversial topic when the ZB Commodore was introduced in 2018, and then even more so when the Gen2 Ford Mustang debuted in 2019, with a series of changes occurring during that campaign.

Engine centre of gravity specifically also came into focus in 2014, with the debut of the Volvo S60 leading to new parity regulations.

Last year, minimum weight was 1400kg and minimum front axle weight was 755kg.

The magnitude of the change from Gen2 in 2022 to Gen3 in 2023 is broadly expected, having been foreshadowed by Supercars back in October 2020.

With cars being lighter, and having less downforce, softer tyres will be used for most of the season, including a new wet compound.

The Thrifty Newcastle 500 takes place from March 10-12.