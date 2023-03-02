Doubt surrounds Trans Am race finish

The monumental rollover in Race 2 of the National Trans Am Series at AWC Race Tasmania has resulted in confusion over when the race should have been declared.

An investigatory tribunal has been established by Motorsport Australia to look into the encounter at Symmons Plains Raceway, with James Moffat declared the winner after a red flag ended the race after 12 laps.

The race ended after long-time race leader Ben Grice (Ford Mustang) slowed at the penultimate corner following a re-start, with James Simpson in his Dodge Challenger colliding with the rear of the #03 Mustang, resulting in the Challenger flipping over, sliding on its roof along pit straight before landing back onto its wheels.

In a statement, Motorsport Australia confirmed that the race ended shortly afterwards under Safety Car.

“The category’s race was cut short due to an incident on the main straight, with the race officially finishing under Safety Car,” the statement read.

“However, since the result was made official, evidence has been presented indicating that red flags were shown at multiple flag points erroneously and seen by a number of drivers.

“The tribunal will now look into why the red flags were shown and if the race should have been declared earlier.”

If that had been the case, Grice would have been declared the winner of the race.

It would also have marked his first race victory in the muscle cars category.

In the lead-up to that, Grice, who set the pace in qualifying, took the lead from Race 1 winner Moffat on the opening lap, holding the lead until an incident between Tom Hayman and Supercars driver Tim Slade resulted in the Safety Car being called out on track.

The rollover happened in the re-start following that Safety Car.

Motorsport Australia will advise of the outcome of the tribunal in due course.