Aston Martin unveil new F1 medical car

F1 has unveiled a new medical car as Aston Martin’s DBX707 will make its debut this season.

The manufacturer rolled out the Vantage and DBX ahead of the 2021 campaign, and the vehicles were again deployed at 12 grands prix last term.

Whilst the Vantage will remain for a third season as an official safety car, Aston Martin has opted to turn to its latest SUV offering, the DBX707 as a medical car.

Aston Martin describes it as “the world’s most powerful ultra-luxury SUV” which, in comparison to the DBX, has received significant engine, transmission, suspension, and brake upgrades, allowing it to go from 0-60mph in just 3.1 seconds, as well as boasting 707PS with 900NM of torque.

Van der Merwe hails ‘impressive step forward’

One of the key features is the introduction of a new wet-clutch transmission that provides faster gear changes, and an improved launch capability known as ‘Race Start’.

Naturally kitted out with key equipment such as fire extinguishers, medical bags and a defibrillator, the car is also fitted with FIA-approved racing seats, each with a six-point racing harness

Assessing his new vehicle for the season, driver Alan van der Merwe said: “The updated FIA medical car is an impressive step forward.

“It’s definitely going to allow the medical car team to fully focus on the job and respond quickly and safely during any on-track deployments.”

Aston Martin Chief Technology Officer Roberto Fedeli said: “DBX707 is the perfect vehicle for the critical role as an official FIA medical car of Formula 1, providing the performance and punch required for the world’s greatest racing circuits, in addition to the flexibility and space required by the sport’s officials and medics.

“With the eyes of the world on our products, there is pressure to perform, but that intensity pushes us to constantly improve.

“Seeing our cars used in an official capacity at such prestigious events is something that everyone at Aston Martin is very proud of.”