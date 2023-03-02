Aston Martin declare Stroll fit for Bahrain GP

Lance Stroll will compete in this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix with Aston Martin.

Stroll missed all three days of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit last week due to injuries sustained following a cycling crash whilst training in Spain, notably to a wrist and hand.

The team has since given Stroll every opportunity to get himself fit, with the 24-year-old Canadian now ready to partner new team-mate Fernando Alonso this weekend.

There had been suggestions over the weekend that Aston Martin could lure Sebastian Vettel out of retirement given his knowledge of the team and the car.

But that was swiftly laid to rest as Aston Martin stated it would utilise reserve Felipe Drugovich should Stroll be ruled out.

Stroll had ‘minor surgery’ for wrist injury

Speaking for the first time on his situation, Stroll said: “It was frustrating not to be out in Bahrain for the pre-season test and I was disappointed to miss the three days of running.

“However, given the injury to my wrist, the team and I felt it was best to focus on recovery so that I would be ready for this weekend and the long season ahead.

“It was an unfortunate accident – I fell from my bike when my tyre caught a hole in the ground – but thankfully the damage was not significant and a successful minor surgery on my right wrist fixed the problem very quickly.

“Since then, I’ve been working hard with my team to ensure that I am fully fit to compete this weekend.

“I would like to thank the F1 community for their support and privacy, as well as the team who have helped my recovery.

“Now I’m ready to get my head down and concentrate on racing this weekend – something I’m really looking forward to.”

Both Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne will remain on-site as the team’s reserve drivers this weekend should there be anhy complications.