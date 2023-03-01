Wolff appointed managing director of F1 Academy

Formula 1 has announced the appointment of Susie Wolff as managing director of the F1 Academy.

Wolff takes on the role having gained a wealth of experience as a driver, team principal, and founder of the Dare To Be Different campaign aimed at increasing female participation at all levels of motorsport.

The F1 Academy, which embarks on its maiden season this year, is an all-female competition that will pit 15 drivers against one another on the first step on the ladder towards Formula 1.

Building on experience

“The F1 Academy presents an opportunity to promote genuine change in our industry by creating the best possible structure to find and nurture female talent on their journey to the elite levels of motorsport, both on and off the racetrack,” said Wolff.

“There is a lot of work to be done but there is also a clear determination to get this right.

“In doing so, I believe the F1 Academy can represent something beyond racing.

“It can inspire women around the world to follow their dreams and realise that with talent, passion and determination, there is no limit to what they can achieve.

“This is also the start of an important new chapter in my career, combining the experience I have developed so far with my passion for diversity and empowerment, so I would like to thank Stefano for entrusting me with a role that means as much to me personally as it does professionally.”

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added: “It is fantastic news that Susie Wolff is joining the F1 Academy as Managing Director.

“Susie is an incredible person who understands what it takes to reach the highest levels of motorsport, both as a driver and Team Principal.

“She has a wealth of experience and first hand knowledge that will be of huge benefit to all of us and the drivers who are on their journey to progress through the racing pyramid .

“We are committed to maximising the opportunities in our sport for anyone to reach their true potential and achieve their dreams and we believe F1 Academy is a very important part of our plans to be a more diverse and inclusive sport.”

Wolff to develop F1 Academy talent

Wolff will report to Domenicali and has been charged with spearheading the development of female talent towards F1.

Bruno Michel remains as General Manager of the F1 Academy and will also report to Domenicali as he manages the operational requirements of the competition.

“It is great news for the F1 Academy to have Susie joining us ahead of the start of our first season,” said Michel, who also oversees Formula 2 and Formula 3.

“She will be invaluable to me and my team as well as all of the drivers.

“We can’t wait to get started on the track with this exciting new chapter that will provide another route into the pyramid system for talented female drivers.

“I am of the strong view that if we give these drivers the same amount of time and experience as any other driver, they can make their way to higher levels in our sport.

“Our aim is to prepare the drivers that come into the Academy to be ready to progress to the next category within the next three years and we hope their skill and drive will inspire others to follow this path.“

The F1 Academy last week announced a seven-event calendar for 2023, kicking off in Austria on April 28-29.