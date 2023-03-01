Fraser makes Supercars comeback at Winton test day

Declan Fraser has returned to the track at today’s Winton Supercars test after missing the all-in outing at Sydney Motorsport Park following a bout of tonsillitis.

Fraser shook down the #56 Tickford Racing Gen3 Ford Mustang at Winton on Wednesday, February 15 with tonsillitis but, early in the following week, was ruled out of the official pre-season test on February 22.

The 2022 Dunlop Super2 Series winner has now begun his comeback, driving the Tradie-backed entry out of pit lane at 08:36 local time/AEDT, six minutes after pit lane opened.

He completed an initial run of nine laps of the 3.00km circuit, including a slow-speed out lap and an in lap, as cars also from Walkinshaw Andretti United, Team 18, and Grove Racing also run around.

Enduro drivers in attendance include Tickford’s Zak Best, WAU’s Lee Holdsworth, and Grove’s Garth Tander.

Today’s action marks the final day of pre-season testing, with the Thrifty Newcastle 500 to take place from March 10-12.