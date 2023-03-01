Formula 1 bolsters F1 TV offering

Formula 1 has announced a number of new features for its F1 TV Pro service alongside confirming its onscreen talent for the coming year.

Two levels of the service are available to fans, with accessibility varying depending on the market.

The basic F1TV, which offers live timing and archival content, is available in 118 countries while F1 TV Pro, which features a number of extras such as live vision, is available in 89.

Australian fans are able to access the basic F1 TV, the same as those in the United Kingdom.

However, those in the United States have access to both, with full race replays available after two days on F1 TV Pro.

On that service, a number of features have been introduced to ease the user experience, including the ability for viewers to pick up a video where they left off.

They will also be able to watch a session from the start or join midway through and be notified when a session is about to go live.

Finally, a search function has been added to the archives to make accessing the sport’s historical content simpler.

On the presenter front, Will Buxton returns alongside Laura Winter, Rosanna Tennant and Lawrence Baretto.

Alex Jacques will head the commentary team with ex-F1 driver Jolyon Palmer and IndyCar racer James Hinchcliffe supporting him.

Grand Prix winner David Coulthard is also set to join the team for some events while Sam Collins remains as the platform’s technical analyst.

“Since 2018, F1 TV has grown to become a best-in-class broadcast service for fans in many parts of the world, offering unfiltered access on track and top-quality technical analysis in the paddock.

“This year’s exciting presenter line-up and new features further enhance the fan experience and demonstrate Formula 1’s ongoing commitment to produce premium content for our fans.

“As we look to expand F1 TV to new markets around the world, we will continue to explore new and innovative ways to successfully capture the spectacle and entertainment of Formula 1.”