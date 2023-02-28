Robotham to contest Newcastle Super2 round

Jaylyn Robotham will make a surprise return to the Dunlop Super2 Series, entering Round 1 in Newcastle with MW Motorsport.

The 20-year-old has just embarked on a season in the National Trans Am Series, finishing third for the round on debut at AWC Race Tasmania with The Racing Academy.

However, Robotham will still be on the Super2 grid next week in the Hunter Valley, in an ex-Tickford Racing Gen2 Ford Mustang.

The deal with MWM is a one-off at this stage, but with scope for future starts in the series throughout the season.

It marks a reunion for the two parties, after Robotham made his Supercars debut with the Matthew White-owned team in 2020, winning the Super3 class in all four races which it took in during a heavily COVID-affected season.

“Me and Matt raced in Super3 together and we won all four races,” Robotham, who became a Super2 race winner last year, told Speedcafe.com.

“We have a good relationship, we ended on good terms, so it’s going to be cool to be back. I’m excited to get back into it.”

The Victorian made his Repco Bathurst 1000 debut last year, with he and Matt Chahda combining to finish on the lead lap in 18th position in the wildcard Matt Chahda Motorsport entry.

Both Chahda and Robotham were pleased with their efforts then, as was the latter when he scored an event podium in his first start in National Trans Am, days ago at Symmons Plains.

“We had a good weekend,” he said.

“We weren’t sure what to expect, being a new team and everything, but we had a good weekend, good speed.

“Just trying to get my bum in a seat is the main thing, so as much as I can do that, I can be on top of my driving.”

The Super2 field is set to get a pair of 21-lap races at The Thrifty Newcastle 500, with opening practice kicking off on Friday week at 10:10 local time/AEDT.