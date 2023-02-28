Fraser expected to return at Tickford Winton test

Declan Fraser is in line to return to the seat of his #56 Ford Mustang Supercar when Tickford Racing tests at Winton tomorrow.

The 2022 Dunlop Super2 Series winner completed a shakedown with the squad on Wednesday, February 15 despite battling tonsillitis.

However, he subsequently spent time in hospital on receiving fluids intravenously and antibiotics, and was ruled out of the official pre-season test day at Sydney Motorsport Park last Wednesday (February 22).

A Tickford spokesperson has advised Speedcafe.com that Fraser is “expected” to drive tomorrow when the team will be among four Repco Supercars Championship competitors at Winton.

While they stopped short of a full confirmation of the Queenslander’s participation, only he and James Courtney are slated to drive tomorrow, with both Tickford’s #5 Snowy River Caravans- and #56 Tradie-backed entries still having a pre-season test day up their sleeve.

Last week in Sydney, the team’s then-newly announced quartet of enduro co-drivers – James Moffat, Zak Best, Garry Jacobson, and Tyler Everingham – all got seat time, predominantly in the #56 Mustang which Fraser had vacated.

Speaking via his Instagram page that day, Fraser said, “Congratulations to everyone, it’s been a massive effort and to deliver it before the first round is awesome.”

He added, “I want to thank everyone who sent messages to the team, me directly, and also on my socials.

“I really appreciate all the well wishes; I’m feeling much better and my target is for the first of March for our next test day.

“In the meantime, I’ve taken my time to rest in my Tradie jocks and hopefully the rain stays away for the test day and we get some good testing in for the boys.”

Walkinshaw Andretti United, Team 18, and Grove Racing are each set to take both of their cars to Winton tomorrow for their final test days before the season starts with the Thrifty Newcastle 500 on March 10-12.