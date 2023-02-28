F1 partners with Tottenham Hotspur on new karting facility

F1 has inked a 15-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur that will see an electric karting track created at the football club’s London stadium.

It’s part of a wider-reaching relationship with plans to develop a driver academy, offer educational activities and showcase career opportunities in fields such as engineering and software development.

A focus will also be placed on creating apprenticeships and other opportunities in an attempt to introduce greater diversity into the motorsport industry, especially women and underrepresented groups.

Formula 1 has invested in diversity of late, announcing the calendar for the inaugural F1 Academy last week.

“As we continue to grow our sport, partnering with world-renowned brands like Tottenham Hotspur allows us to take Formula 1 and motorsport to new and more diverse audiences,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“The karting experience will be a destination and place that families, friends, and aspiring drivers from all over the world will want to visit and enjoy, engaging new audiences and offering an accessible entry point to the world of motorsport.

“Our two brands have a shared vision to create life-changing career opportunities, promote diversity and inclusion, such as through the recently announced F1 Academy, and driving environmental sustainability – our innovative partnership will bring all of this to life.”

Daniel Levy, chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, added: “Since building this stadium our ambition has always been to see how far we can push the boundaries in delivering world-class experiences that will attract people from around the world all year round.

“We have been able to bring the biggest names in sport and entertainment to London N17.

“We are extremely excited about what this long-term partnership with F1 will bring for our global, national, and local communities.”

The karting facility is set to be the only one of its kind in Europe with separate tracks for juniors and adults.

Both will be accredited by the National Karting Association, opening the door for the venue to host national karting championship events when it opens later this year.

Formula 1 and Tottenham will also collaborate on sustainability initiatives.

F1 is committed to being net carbon zero by 2030 while Tottenham is a signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework’s ‘Race to Zero’, which targets the halving of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and becoming net zero by 2040.