DJR confirms 2023 Supercars enduro co-drivers

The Shell V-Power Racing Team has confirmed an unchanged enduro line-up for this year’s Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000.

A Dick Johnson Racing spokesperson has advised Speedcafe.com that Will Davison will share the #17 Ford Mustang with Alex Davison, while Anton De Pasquale will be joined by Tony D’Alberto in Car #11.

It represents continuity for the Stapylton-based outfit, which has fielded those duos in the 2021 and 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000s.

With the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 back on the calendar, however, it means multiple races this year in the DJR Mustangs for Alex Davison and D’Alberto.

The former is set to cut laps this afternoon at Queensland Raceway in the #17 Shell V-Power Ford, where DJR is undertaking its final test day before the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship formally gets underway next week with the Thrifty Newcastle 500.

D’Alberto’s racing season is already underway, having driven what is now the #1 Wall Racing Honda Civic Type R in Round 1 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at Symmons Plains in recent days, claiming second for the round with two second placings and a seventh in the three races.

This will be his eighth consecutive enduro campaign with Dick Johnson Racing/DJR Team Penske, a relationship which yielded a podium in the 2017 Bathurst 1000 as co-driver to Fabian Coulthard.

Alex Davison’s current stint with the squad is shorter but he is no stranger to the iconic Ford team either, having also been part of its enduro line-up in 2006, 2007, and 2012 also.

This year will be his seventh pairing up with his brother in the enduros, having done so at Erebus Motorsport and 23Red Racing also.

The Sandown 500 takes place on September 15-17, then the Bathurst 1000 on October 5-8.