Albert Park F1 track build on schedule

Construction of the Albert Park F1 circuit is on schedule ahead of the forthcoming Australian Grand Prix.

Melbourne hosts the third round of the Formula 1 season, which kicks off in Bahrain this weekend.

Teams recently completed three days of pre-season running at the Bahrain International Circuit, with a number of key off-track figures in attendance.

Representatives of the Miami Grand Prix were on hand, along with Australian GP boss Andrew Westacott.

“The preparation for an event as large as a Formula 1 event needs to involve a lot of dialogue with stakeholders,” he explained to Speedcafe.

“The three days in Bahrain covered everyone from F1 operations to media to track schedule, to lots of conversations with other promoters.

“It’s been very, very beneficial and we’ve been able to ensure that every one of the details has been covered off.”

Albert Park “in good shape” – Westacott

The construction schedule for Albert Park has seen catch fencing erected while work is underway on the expanded F1 grandstand offering.

Melbourne hosts F1 on March 30-April 2, giving organisers little more than four weeks to get the venue ready.

“The build’s on target,” Westacott confirmed.

“When we left, there were about 23 of the 45,000 seats already built. We started that early.

“We’ve got the newer hospitality facilities coming out of the ground and preparations are really in good shape.”

A key area of the build this year centres on the Formula 2 and Formula 3 paddock.

Set to reside behind the Supercars paddock at the penultimate corner, it will be open to the public.

“The guys were doing some testing of flooring down to the level of making sure that the F2 and F3 garage flooring is going to be perfect,” Westacott added.

“Obviously, they’ve got to be really exact when it comes to balancing suspensions, and so on.

“In a temporary venue, we’re going to make sure that there’s not going to be any surprises.

“So the motorsport team works with the engineering infrastructure team to get that sort of detail sorted.

“We’re really pleased with where we’re at 30-odd days out.”