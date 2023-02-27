WIN: Name the new section at Queensland Raceway

Speedcafe.com and Queensland Raceway are giving you the opportunity to make your mark on one of Australia’s famous motor racing circuits.

Since Tony Quinn began upgrading the track and its facilities, which has seen everything from Supercars to motorbikes compete, fans and competitors have lapped up the circuit’s improvements – but now there’s a chance to input directly into the ‘QR’ folklore.

While the front straight is named after one Dick Johnson, the latest upgrade to the circuit is an additional crossover – and you could be the one to name it!

Queensland Raceway is giving one lucky Speedcafe.com reader the chance to name the new track addition.

How do I enter?

Simply comment below with your name idea. The top five submissions across Speedcafe.com, its Facebook page and Instagram will be selected by the team at QR, before Speedcafe.com will put them to a public poll to determine the final name.

Entries close Friday March 3 at 1700 AEDT.