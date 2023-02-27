VIDEO: Footage of Gen3 aerodynamic testing emerges

Video footage of the prototype Gen3 Mustang Supercar in aerodynamic testing has surfaced online.

Supercars confirmed in the hours following last Wednesday’s official pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park that it will be undertaking “additional straight line evaluations” this week.

Speedcafe.com understands that the activity is essentially a second or ‘mini’ VCAT (Vehicle Control Aerodynamic Testing), to be held at Temora Aerodrome in the New South Wales Riverina region, although the championship stopped short of confirming such details.

Now, Twitter user ‘Mike’ (handle @bikeymikey70) has posted a short video online showing the Ford Mustang prototype travelling along an airstrip.

The video is captioned, “#Gen3 #repcosc #v8sc aerodynamic mule testing at the airport, they look and sound amazing”.

Speedcafe.com has confirmed with a source within Supercars that the category is indeed undertaking activity today at Temora, notwithstanding that homologation teams Dick Johnson Racing (Ford) and Triple Eight Race Engineering (Chevrolet) are testing their own race cars today and/or tomorrow at Queensland Raceway.

UPDATE: A Supercars spokesperson has advised Speedcafe.com that Macauley Jones and Cooper Murray are driving the cars today, then Bayley Hall and Murray for the rest of the week

Further imagery has now emerged (see below) of the Mustang prototype and a Camaro Supercar in plain black panels at what appears to be the same airstrip as that where the video was shot.

That the prototype Camaro would be left without a wrap stands to reason considering it was used for the Red Bull demonstration at the Bathurst 12 Hour earlier in the month, then wrapped in Erebus Motorsport’s race livery for its launch at Warner Bros Movie World days later.

The latest aerodynamic testing comes off the back of dissatisfaction within the Ford camp with the balance of the Mustang, following the original, five-day VCAT last November.

While there is no conjecture about the Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro being in parity with respect to total downforce, the former is claimed to have more downforce than its rival at the front and less at the rear.

That would give the Blue Oval the advantage in qualifying, when a ‘pointier’ car is desirable, but diminish tyre life and hence hand the Camaro the edge in race conditions.

Aerodynamics is not the only bone of contention with less than a fortnight to go until the season starts in Newcastle, with powertrain packages also still being worked on.

After cars were placed on a hub dyno just over a week ago (Friday, February 17), the Camaro had its shift cut elongated while, as revealed by Speedcafe.com, a change to the Mustang engine’s calibration was made on the night before the pre-season test.

It is thought change was behind a spate of throttle issues experienced across multiple Ford teams, which were thoroughly outpaced on the day by their Chevrolet counterparts.

Triple Eight is testing its #88 Camaro today and #97 Camaro tomorrow in Ipswich, when it will be joined by Ford team Dick Johnson Racing and fellow Chevrolet squads Matt Stone Racing and PremiAir Racing.

On Wednesday, Winton is set to see a total of eight Repco Supercars Championship entries on track, from Walkinshaw Andretti United, Tickford Racing (#5 and #56 Mustangs only), Team 18, and Grove Racing.