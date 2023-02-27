Kostecki victorious in speedway comeback

Supercars driver Brodie Kostecki has picked up a victory as he made his sprintcar comeback at Toowoomba Speedway on Saturday.

The Erebus Motorsport Supercars driver returned to the scene of his sprint car debut, where he finished eighth in Heat 1, sixth in Heat 4, and seventh in the last-chance-qualifier last year – behind the wheel of John Weatherall’s entry.

Following that outing, he declared an interest to take part in further sprintcar events.

This time around, he was once again steering Weatherall’s car, but with backing from Boost Mobile and Coca-Cola.

His time of 13.064s in the Group 1C Time Trial was good enough for 10th outright in Group 1 qualifying.

In Heat 1, he finished eighth in the 10-lap encounter, with a best time of 13.080s.

He progressed from there to the Last Chance Showdown, where he claimed victory over Taylor Prosser and Tarhlea Apelt to secure a spot in the Main Event.

He would fail to finish that encounter, with his race coming to an end while trying to avoid a separate incident.

Kostecki is not the first Supercars driver to take part in sprint car racing during the off-season with Tickford Racing driver Cameron Waters thriving during his third consecutive sprintcar programme, while three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen wrapped up his inaugural speedway season in New Zealand with victory.

Toowoomba Speedway wrap-up

Lachlan McHugh steered clear of the drama to claim victory in the sprintcars class over Luke Oldfield and Jy Corbet, while Nathan Pronger claimed the honours in the sprintcar development series over Todd Gaudry and Harry Dixon.

Maddi McGee secured the victory in Production Sedans over Jordan Biviano and Robert Trapp, while Luke Wilkinson bested Darren Ciesiolka and Jake Wilkinson in the Street Stocks class.

AMCA National honours went to Steve Potts, with Tony Blanch and Paul Reeves rounding out the podium, with the Lightning Sprints victory going the way of Andy Kimm, who finished ahead of Sean Iacono and Darren Baldwin.

The next speedway action at Toowoomba Speedway will take place on March 11.