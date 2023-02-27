IMAGES: Triple Eight Gen3 Supercars test

Triple Eight Race Engineering was back at Queensland Raceway today – and will be tomorrow – as the days count down to Round 1 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.

Shane van Gisbergen, Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup were all present at the test of the #88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro, while Craig Lowndes was in attendance as “more of a spectator”, the seven-times Bathurst winner predicting a “really stressful” opening round at the Thrifty Newcastle 500 on March 10-12.

An all-in test for the 2023 Supercars field took place at Sydney Motorsport Park last week, with 25 Gen3 Supercars together for the first time. The Mustangs ran a new engine map for the Gen3 Mustang Coyote-based V8 loaded the night prior – reverting back to the previous map after significant issues, which are still being rectified in testing. Team 18 suffered transaxle issues in one of its Chevrolet Camaros, with parts and homologation still to be finalised ahead of Newcastle.

Triple Eight Race Engineering will test car #97 at QR tomorrow, with Matt Stone Racing, PremiAir Racing and Dick Johnson Racing also on track. Images: Mick Reynolds.