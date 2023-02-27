GRM gets ‘green light’ on Peugeot deal

Garry Rogers Motorsport will design and build Peugeot racecars for the global TCR community.

The Victorian squad’s relationship with Peugeot Sport commenced at the final round of the inaugural Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at The Bend Motorsport Park last year, when Aurelien Comte and a French crew debuted the brand.

The deal will begin with GRM producing 10 units for competition and comes during a landmark year for TCR racing, which will see the TCR World Tour visit Australia for two rounds later this year – with the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series also switching to the Kumho control tyre to align itself with its sister categories across the world.

“We’ve had a great relationship with Peugeot Sport over in France for the last couple of years,” Garry Rogers Motorsport Director, Barry Rogers, said.

“Last year we started talking about the new 308 that was being released and obviously the new car is out in the market in Australia.

“It’s a hybrid 308, it’s a great little car, we had one at work last week. Actually the boys were giving it a bit of a check over, getting organised for what is ahead for us, and we’ve got the green light from Peugeot Sport last week to press on and do the homologation on the new cars.

Rogers said the deal is a nod to the body of work that the organisation has produced over the years, which includes building the entire field of V8 single-seater racecars for the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, as well as the Polestar V8-powered Volvo S60 Supercars.

“We’ve got a great history in designing, building and manufacturing quality racecars so to deal with a global brand such as Peugeot is something we’re really proud of,” he added.

“We will be straight into it, so looking forward to it.”

The Victorian squad currently fields a quartet of Peugeot 308s for Aaron Cameron, Kody Garland, Jordan Cox and Ben Bargwanna in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

Peugeot is one of 14 brands that make up Stellantis, with others including Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep, Ram, Maserati and Citroen.

Round 2 of the 2023 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series will take place at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on May 12-14.