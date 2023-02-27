AlphaTauri ‘to make right call’ on potential sale

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has questioned the viability of AlphaTauri amid rumours the F1 team could be put up for sale.

Speculation has suggested the future of the Faenza-based squad is being given serious consideration by its recently appointed three-man board.

Following the death in late October last year of founder Dietrich Mateschitz, a board that consists of Franz Watzlawick, Alexander Kirchmayr, and Oliver Mintzlaff was brought in to oversee the affairs of both Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri.

Respected publication Auto Motor und Sport has indicated the trio is now considering whether AlphaTauri remains a workable proposition.

The team – originally known as Toro Rosso – was set up by an enthusiastic Mateschitz to help bed into Formula 1 a steady stream of upcoming talent.

For the most part, it has done so by nurturing champions Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

That has waned over time, highlighted by the fact the team opted to hire Nyck de Vries as the replacement for Pierre Gasly for this season rather than promoting the likes of Liam Lawson.

In becoming AlphaTauri in 2020, it has also been utilised as marketing support for the clothing brand of the same name.

‘Underperforming’ AlphaTauri “doesn’t help” – Marko

AlphaTauri’s ninth-place finish in the F1 constructors’ championship last season is understood to have rang alarm bells with the board. This has now led to rumours of a potential sale, or relocation to England to save on costs.

The latter would see it form even closer ties with Red Bull as it would most likely work out of the campus that currently houses its sister team in Milton Keynes.

Whilst Marko stated a decision on the team’s future was “entirely up to the shareholders”, he has offered an insight into their likely thinking with regard to AlphaTauri’s future.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Marko said: “You think about how you can increase efficiency.

“If you have a team that wins the world championship and the other one is only around ninth place, the synergies don’t seem to work properly.

“The overall result is not satisfactory. As proper business people, our shareholders will make the right decision.”

Despite the historical importance of AlphaTauri to Red Bull, Marko again questioned its current relevance.

“It is part of our philosophy,” he concurred. “Vettel and Verstappen came to us through AlphaTauri.

“But if the team doesn’t perform properly, it doesn’t help.”