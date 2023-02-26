> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Trans Am rollover crash at Symmons Plains Raceway

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 26th February, 2023 - 2:38pm

National Trans Am Series drivers Ben Grice and James Simpson have walked away from a massive crash in Race 2 of the National Trans Am Series at AWC Race Tasmania, Symmons Plains Raceway.

James Moffat was declared the winner of the shortened race.

