VIDEO: Trans Am rollover crash at Symmons Plains Raceway

By
Speedcafe.com
Sunday 26th February, 2023 - 2:38pm
National Trans Am Series drivers Ben Grice and James Simpson have walked away from a massive crash in Race 2 of the National Trans Am Series at AWC Race Tasmania, Symmons Plains Raceway.
James Moffat was declared the winner of the shortened race.
