RESULTS: F1 pre-season testing times, Day 3
Sergio Perez was fastest on the final day of F1 pre-season testing
Get the raw facts on how each team went on the final day of Formula 1’s three-day pre-season test in Bahrain.
Result: Formula 1 pre-season testing, Bahrain, Day 3
|1
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|133
|1:30.305
|
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|65
|1:30.664
|0:00.359
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|131
|1:30.827
|0:00.522
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|67
|1:31.024
|0:00.719
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|76
|1:31.036
|0:00.731
|6
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|79
|1:31.261
|0:00.956
|7
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|95
|1:31.381
|0:01.076
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|83
|1:31.442
|0:01.137
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|80
|1:31.450
|0:01.145
|10
|34
|Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin
|77
|1:32.075
|0:01.770
|11
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|37
|1:32.160
|0:01.855
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|56
|1:32.762
|0:02.457
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|136
|1:32.793
|0:02.488
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|76
|1:33.257
|0:02.952
|15
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|77
|1:33.329
|0:03.024
|16
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|44
|1:33.655
|0:03.350
|17
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|87
|1:38.244
|0:07.939
Driver mileage
|Driver
|Team
|Distance
|Laps
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1461.24
|270
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1331.352
|246
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1239.348
|229
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1190.64
|220
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1185.228
|219
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1179.816
|218
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1136.52
|210
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1136.52
|210
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1131.108
|209
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1104.048
|204
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1093.224
|202
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1082.4
|200
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1076.988
|199
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1060.752
|196
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|963.336
|178
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|963.336
|178
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|947.1
|175
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|920.04
|170
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|768.504
|142
|Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin
|633.204
|117
Team mileage
|Team
|Day 1 Mileage
|Day 2 Mileage
|Day 3 Mileage
|Total
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|746.856
|719.796
|708.972
|2175.624
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|708.972
|860.508
|898.392
|2467.872
|Alpine
|611.556
|584.496
|714.384
|1910.436
|Aston Martin
|541.2
|703.56
|849.684
|2094.444
|Ferrari
|736.032
|746.856
|773.916
|2256.804
|Haas
|584.496
|730.62
|930.864
|2245.98
|McLaren
|497.904
|752.268
|438.372
|1688.544
|Mercedes
|822.624
|530.376
|800.976
|2153.976
|Red Bull
|849.684
|665.676
|719.796
|2235.156
|Williams
|806.388
|833.448
|736.032
|2375.868
Power unit mileage
|Power Unit
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Total
|Avg
|Ferrari
|2067.384
|2197.272
|2413.752
|6678.408
|2226.136
|Honda
|1558.656
|1526.184
|1618.188
|4703.028
|2351.514
|Renault
|611.556
|584.496
|714.384
|1910.436
|1910.436
|Mercedes
|2668.116
|2819.652
|2825.064
|8312.832
|2078.208
