> News > Formula 1

RESULTS: F1 pre-season testing times, Day 3

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 26th February, 2023 - 3:29am
Sergio Perez was fastest on the final day of F1 pre-season testing

Sergio Perez was fastest on the final day of F1 pre-season testing

Get the raw facts on how each team went on the final day of Formula 1’s three-day pre-season test in Bahrain.

Result: Formula 1 pre-season testing, Bahrain, Day 3

1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 133 1:30.305
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 65 1:30.664 0:00.359
3 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 131 1:30.827 0:00.522
4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 67 1:31.024 0:00.719
5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 76 1:31.036 0:00.731
6 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 79 1:31.261 0:00.956
7 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 95 1:31.381 0:01.076
8 63 George Russell Mercedes 83 1:31.442 0:01.137
9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 80 1:31.450 0:01.145
10 34 Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin 77 1:32.075 0:01.770
11 4 Lando Norris McLaren 37 1:32.160 0:01.855
12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 56 1:32.762 0:02.457
13 23 Alex Albon Williams 136 1:32.793 0:02.488
14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 76 1:33.257 0:02.952
15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 77 1:33.329 0:03.024
16 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 44 1:33.655 0:03.350
17 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 87 1:38.244 0:07.939

Driver mileage

Driver Team Distance Laps
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1461.24 270
Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1331.352 246
Logan Sargeant Williams 1239.348 229
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1190.64 220
Kevin Magnussen Haas 1185.228 219
Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1179.816 218
Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1136.52 210
Alex Albon Williams 1136.52 210
Sergio Perez Red Bull 1131.108 209
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1104.048 204
Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1093.224 202
Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1082.4 200
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1076.988 199
Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1060.752 196
George Russell Mercedes 963.336 178
Esteban Ocon Alpine 963.336 178
Pierre Gasly Alpine 947.1 175
Oscar Piastri McLaren 920.04 170
Lando Norris McLaren 768.504 142
Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin 633.204 117

Team mileage

Team Day 1 Mileage Day 2 Mileage Day 3 Mileage Total
Alfa Romeo Sauber 746.856 719.796 708.972 2175.624
Scuderia AlphaTauri 708.972 860.508 898.392 2467.872
Alpine 611.556 584.496 714.384 1910.436
Aston Martin 541.2 703.56 849.684 2094.444
Ferrari 736.032 746.856 773.916 2256.804
Haas 584.496 730.62 930.864 2245.98
McLaren 497.904 752.268 438.372 1688.544
Mercedes 822.624 530.376 800.976 2153.976
Red Bull 849.684 665.676 719.796 2235.156
Williams 806.388 833.448 736.032 2375.868

Power unit mileage

Power Unit Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Total Avg
Ferrari 2067.384 2197.272 2413.752 6678.408 2226.136
Honda 1558.656 1526.184 1618.188 4703.028 2351.514
Renault 611.556 584.496 714.384 1910.436 1910.436
Mercedes 2668.116 2819.652 2825.064 8312.832 2078.208

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]