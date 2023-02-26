Red Bull boss wants Perez to build on 2022 F1 season

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner wants Sergio Perez to build on a positive 2022 campaign when the new F1 season gets underway next weekend.

Perrez was today in action for Red Bull in Bahrain in the last of three days of pre-season running.

The Mexican shared duties with team-mate Max Verstappen on Thursday before watching on yesterday. He had Saturday’s running to himself.

Red Bull has enjoyed strong running throughout testing thus far, logging significant mileage while simultaneously displaying encouraging pace.

It’s left many to tip the Milton Keynes operation as favourites for the year ahead.

That would come in the wake of Verstappen dominating the 2022 campaign, winning a record number of races while Perez nabbed two victories for himself.

“Checo had a very strong year last year, winning two grands prix and obviously all the podiums and points that he scored,” Horner said in Bahrain.

“I think he’s continuing to evolve and grow within the team.

“He just needs to build on that and the confidence that he had last year, so an important year for Checo and the team.”

To do that, Perez has targeted improved consistency throughout the 23-race season, a trait Verstappen displayed successfully last year.

The Dutchman only failed to reach the podium on three occasions when he saw the chequered flag.

By contrast, Perez missed the podium on eight occasions when he reached the finish and failed to see the chequered flag on three occasions (he was classified but not running at the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix).

“I want to improve what I had or what I had last year,” per said of his 2023 goals.

“I want to do another step and become a more complete driver in all regards in order to make the next two steps in my championship.

“If you want to be able to fight for the title, you’ve got to be very consistent throughout the 23 races, so that would be key.”

The 2023 F1 season gets going with the Bahrain Grand Prix from next Friday (March 2).