PHOTOS: Sunday at AWC Race Tasmania
Sunday 26th February, 2023 - 7:00pm
Take a look at the final day of action from the Shannons SpeedSeries at AWC Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains Raceway.
Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters champions Steven Johnson and John Bowe shared the spoils with a win apiece, as did Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series drivers Aaron Cameron and Bailey Sweeny, while James Moffat completed a clean sweep in the National Trans Am Series, with victory in a crash-marred marred Race 2 and Race 3.
