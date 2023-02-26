PHOTOS: F1 pre-season testing, Day 3

Look back on the best photos from the final day of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Sergio Perez left Red Bull atop the timesheets as he drove home the advantage the Milton Keynes squad looks to enjoy over the field.

While Red Bull’s position at the top of the class is clear, the picture below last year’s constructors’ champions is not.

Mercedes has shown flashes of pace but struggled on Friday while Charles Leclerc has suggested Ferrari still has “work to do”.

There is quiet confidence at both Aston Martin and Alpine, while McLaren has had a torrid test for the second time in as many seasons.

Combined it paints a fascinating picture of the year ahead, with the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix set to begin on Friday.

F1 pre-season testing, Day 3