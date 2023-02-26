IMAGES: 2023 Rally Retro Festival

The 2023 Rally Retro Festival saw some of the world’s most iconic rally cars with some of Australia’s greats behind the wheel of them.

Drawcards included Neal Bates driving a Lancia Stratos, resplendent in Alitalia livery no less, as well as strong Ford representation with an RS200 and multiple Escort Cosworths among Subaru, Toyota and local Holden heroes from the 1979 and 1995 Round Australia trials.

The event, which took place yesterday at the METEC Driver Training Centre in Melbourne, returns in 2024. Images: Joel Strickland.