Audi repairs see Brown, Soutar return to TCR Australia

Will Brown and Zac Soutar will return to action in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at AWC Race Tasmania today after a mechanical issue saw the pair ruled out of Race 1.

The Audi RS 3 TCR’s of Brown and Soutar failed to take to Symmons Plains Raceway for the opening 30-lap encounter, won by Hyundai driver Bailey Sweeny, after both entries experienced a driveshaft issue in qualifying – a session where Brown claimed pole position.

“The spline broke on the differential that comes off the end of the driveshaft,” Soutar said

“There are no spare parts in the country, so we thought we were out for the weekend.”

Initially stating he may be ruled out for the weekend, Brown stepped up to the commentary box for Race 1, as the Melbourne Performance Centre quickly set about finding a solution for both entries.

After sourcing a local repairer, Brown and Soutar will return to the track for Race 2.

“The guys at MPC have found someone locally in Launceston to fix up the broken parts with some pretty special engineering, and fingers crossed it will hold for today’s races,” Soutar added.

Their return to the track will see a grid of 13 cars for Race 2, which features a reverse top 10 grid.

Both Brown and Soutar will start the encounter from the rear of the grid, with Michael Clemente to start from pole in Race 2, which will commence at 13:30 local time/AEDT.

Round 1 of the 2023 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series will conclude with Race 3 at 16:10 local time/AEDT.

The final day of action at AWC Race Tasmania will also see races for the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, National Trans Am Series Tassie Tin Tops and Hyundai Excel.