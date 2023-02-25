The final day of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain kicks off this morning with just two more sessions of running before the season proper begins.

In the opening two days, Red Bull has made a good account of itself with solid mileage for both drivers, especially Max Verstappen who also topped Thursday.

He was only 0.04s slower than Zhou Guanyu yesterday too, the Alfa Romeo Sauber driver ending the day with the fastest time.

Verstappen is not in action today, the Red Bull RB19 to be filled by per in both sessions.

Zhou too will watch from the sidelines after a full day of running on Friday, leaving Valtteri Bottas to do the honours for the Hinwil squad.

Alex Albon will also be busy, performing the honours for Williams after Logan Sargeant ran throughout the second day.

Elsewhere, Aston Martin confirmed Felipe Drugovich will return today in support of Fernando Alonso as Lance Stroll continues to recover.

Drugovich’s appearance is especially interesting as rumours regarding the full extent of Stroll’s injuries continue to swirl around the F1 paddock.

Running in Bahrain began at 10:00 local time with the morning session running through until 14:15.

The final hit out then follows from 15:15 until 19:30 – the last official running before next weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Saturday F1 testing driver line-up