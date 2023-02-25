> News > Formula 1

RESULTS: F1 pre-season testing times, Day 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 25th February, 2023 - 3:30am
F1 pre-season testing has continued in Bahrain

F1 pre-season testing has continued in Bahrain

Get the raw facts on how each team went on the second day of Formula 1’s three-day pre-season test in Bahrain.

Result: Formula 1 pre-season testing, Bahrain, Day 2

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 133 1:31.610
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 47 1:31.650 0:00.040
3 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 130 1:32.205 0:00.595
4 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 74 1:32.222 0:00.612
5 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 68 1:32.466 0:00.856
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 70 1:32.486 0:00.876
7 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 154 1:32.549 0:00.939
8 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 68 1:32.725 0:01.115
9 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 74 1:33.175 0:01.565
10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 59 1:33.186 0:01.576
11 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 67 1:33.442 0:00.605
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 49 1:33.490 0:00.653
13 63 George Russell Mercedes 26 1:33.654 0:00.817
14 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 76 1:33.751 0:00.914
15 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 72 1:33.954 0:01.117
16 4 Lando Norris McLaren 65 1:35.522 0:02.685
17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 85 1:35.708 0:02.871

Driver mileage (to date)

Driver Team Distance (km)
Logan Sargeant Williams 1239.348
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1104.048
Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1082.4
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1028.28
Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 860.508
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 838.86
Carlos Sainz Ferrari 768.504
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 714.384
Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 708.972
Oscar Piastri McLaren 681.912
Kevin Magnussen Haas 671.088
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1028.28
Pierre Gasly Alpine 1028.28
Lando Norris McLaren 568.26
Esteban Ocon Alpine 552.024
George Russell Mercedes 514.14
Sergio Perez Red Bull 411.312
Alex Albon Williams 400.488
Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 384.252
Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin 216.48

Team mileage (to date)

Team Distance (km)
Williams 1639.836
Scuderia AlphaTauri 1569.48
Red Bull 1515.36
Ferrari 1482.888
Alfa Romeo Sauber 1466.652
Mercedes 1353
Haas 1315.116
McLaren 1250.172
Aston Martin 1244.76
Alpine 1196.052

Power unit mileage (all teams to date)

Power Unit Distance (km) Average distance/car (km)
Honda 3084.84 1542.42
Ferrari 4264.656 1421.552
Mercedes 5487.768 1371.942
Renault 1196.052 1196.052

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]