RESULTS: F1 pre-season testing times, Day 2
F1 pre-season testing has continued in Bahrain
Get the raw facts on how each team went on the second day of Formula 1’s three-day pre-season test in Bahrain.
Result: Formula 1 pre-season testing, Bahrain, Day 2
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|133
|1:31.610
|
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|47
|1:31.650
|0:00.040
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|130
|1:32.205
|0:00.595
|4
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|74
|1:32.222
|0:00.612
|5
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|68
|1:32.466
|0:00.856
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|70
|1:32.486
|0:00.876
|7
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|154
|1:32.549
|0:00.939
|8
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|68
|1:32.725
|0:01.115
|9
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|74
|1:33.175
|0:01.565
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|59
|1:33.186
|0:01.576
|11
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|67
|1:33.442
|0:00.605
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|49
|1:33.490
|0:00.653
|13
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|26
|1:33.654
|0:00.817
|14
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|76
|1:33.751
|0:00.914
|15
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|72
|1:33.954
|0:01.117
|16
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|65
|1:35.522
|0:02.685
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|85
|1:35.708
|0:02.871
Driver mileage (to date)
|Driver
|Team
|Distance (km)
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1239.348
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1104.048
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1082.4
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1028.28
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|860.508
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|838.86
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|768.504
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|714.384
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|708.972
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|681.912
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|671.088
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1028.28
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|568.26
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|552.024
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|514.14
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|411.312
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|400.488
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|384.252
|Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin
|216.48
Team mileage (to date)
|Team
|Distance (km)
|Williams
|1639.836
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1569.48
|Red Bull
|1515.36
|Ferrari
|1482.888
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1466.652
|Mercedes
|1353
|Haas
|1315.116
|McLaren
|1250.172
|Aston Martin
|1244.76
|Alpine
|1196.052
Power unit mileage (all teams to date)
|Power Unit
|Distance (km)
|Average distance/car (km)
|Honda
|3084.84
|1542.42
|Ferrari
|4264.656
|1421.552
|Mercedes
|5487.768
|1371.942
|Renault
|1196.052
|1196.052
