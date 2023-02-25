PHOTOS: F1 pre-season testing, Day 2

Zhou Guanyu has topped the second day of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain, the Alfa Romeo Sauber driver edging Max Verstappen to the top of the timesheets.

The Chinese driver was one of three to take part in both of the day’s hit outs, recording more than 100 laps in the process.

The session drew the third red flag of testing thus far, though only the second for a car stopping on track after George Russell hit problems.

Mercedes confirmed a hydraulic fault had interrupted running for the Brit as he ground to a halt at Turn 10 midway through the session.

Just one day of running now remains before teams will be back at the Bahrain International Circuit next weekend for the opening round of the 2023 Formula 1 season.