PHOTOS: 2023 AWC Race Tasmania Saturday
Saturday 25th February, 2023 - 6:58pm
The AWC Race Tasmania has seen a new Touring Car Masters lap record from Steven Johnson in his Ford Mustang, a win on debut for James Moffat in Trans Am – a victory which he dedicated to his late mother – while in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, polesitter Will Brown didn’t make the race start in his Audi after mechanical issues. It was Sweeny who took the TCR win after setting the pace in Practice 1 and his team-mate being penalised.
Tomorrow’s action is live and ad-free on Stan Sport for Australian viewers, with live and free global streaming outside Australia via Speedcafe.com here. Images: InSyde Media.
