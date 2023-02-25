> News > National

PHOTOS: 2023 AWC Race Tasmania Saturday

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 25th February, 2023 - 6:58pm

The AWC Race Tasmania has seen a new Touring Car Masters lap record from Steven Johnson in his Ford Mustang, a win on debut for James Moffat in Trans Am  – a victory which he dedicated to his late mother – while in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, polesitter Will Brown didn’t make the race start in his Audi after mechanical issues. It was Sweeny who took the TCR win after setting the pace in Practice 1 and his team-mate being penalised.

Tomorrow’s action is live and ad-free on Stan Sport for Australian viewers, with live and free global streaming outside Australia via Speedcafe.com here. Images: InSyde Media.

RaceTas-Speedcafe-TCM-009
RaceTas-Speedcafe-TransAM-029
RaceTas-Speedcafe-TCR-029
INS27890
INS28288
Ryan-Hansford-TCM-Trophy-Race-victory-AWC-Race-Tasmania-Trophy-Race
INS12035
INS20177
INS26743
Will-Brown-TCR-Australia-pole-position-AWC-Race-Tasmania
INS12102
RaceTas-Speedcafe-TCM-004
RaceTas-Speedcafe-TransAm-001
RaceTas-Speedcafe-TransAM-027
RaceTas-Speedcafe-TCR-028
INS28977
RaceTas-Speedcafe-TCM-003
RaceTas-Speedcafe-TransAM-024
RaceTas-Speedcafe-TCR-009
RaceTas-Speedcafe-TCR-025
INS12130
RaceTas-Speedcafe-TCR-036
RaceTas-Speedcafe-TransAM-003
RaceTas-Speedcafe-TransAM-033

