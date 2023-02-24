Magnussen offers Stroll injury clue

Kevin Magnussen has offered a clue as to the length of time Lance Stroll could be out of F1 should reports of the extent of the Canadian driver’s injury prove to be correct.

Aston Martin announced on Monday that Stroll would miss the ongoing pre-season test in Bahrain following a bike accident whilst training in Spain.

Whilst the team said his injuries were “minor”, they were enough to force them into taking contingency measures ahead of next week’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix by running reserve driver Felipe Drugovich in testing on Thursday.

Team principal Mike Krack then confirmed Stroll had injured his wrist and that he had not been ruled out from competing in the race.

Speculation has since emerged that Stroll has broken a wrist which, if true, would guarantee him missing the Sakhir event, potentially even the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix a fortnight later.

Aston Martin is at present remaining coy as to the extent of Stroll’s problem, stating it to be a personal issue for their driver and that an update would be forthcoming in due course.

“If it’s a bone, it’s very quick” – Magnussen

Haas driver Magnussen has offered an insight into the situation given he underwent minor surgery in mid-January to have a cyst removed from his left wrist.

That ruled him out of the Daytona 24 hours on January 28-29.

With regard to how his wrist was healing, Magnussen said: “There is some strength I need to build up again because I’ve not lifted weights with it for a month but it’s fine. It’s not the worst.”

Asked by Speedcafe.com as to a timeline before he felt comfortable driving a car again, Magnussen replied: “I drove this car exactly four weeks after my operation with no issues.

“But I didn’t break any bones or damage tendons or anything. I just had my skin opened and the thing removed so it’s very different.”

Magnussen has, however, suggested Stroll may be able to return quicker than anticipated should he have definitely broken a bone.

“If it’s a bone, it’s very quick,” added Magnussen. “I’d rather break a bone than do a tendon because you can put screws in and you can go.”