Drugovich gets Aston Martin F1 testing call up

Aston Martin has confirmed its driver schedule for the final day of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Fernando Alonso will be joined by reserve driver Felipe Drugovich for the third and final day of running ahead of the 2023 season starting next weekend.

Alonso completed Friday’s running solo after sharing duties with Drugovich on Thursday.

The duo will again share the honours on the final day with Drugovich to start off proceedings before handing over to his two-time world champion team-mate.

Aston Martin was forced to adapt its F1 testing plan after race driver Lance Stroll suffered injuries to his hands and wrists in the days prior.

It remains unclear as to whether the Canadian will be fit in time for next weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

There have been suggestions the injuries are more serious than is being let on, with speculation claiming the 24-year-old has in fact broken at least one of his wrists. That has not been confirmed by the team.

Additional time in the car could therefore be exceedingly valuable for Drugovich, who won last year’s Formula 2 Championship.

As the team’s nominated reserve driver, he stands as the most obvious replacement should Stroll be unavailable.

The alternative is Stoffel Vandoorne, who will be in Bahrain next weekend but is unable to take part in pre-season as he instead races Formula E in Cape Down.

The additional running is therefore not only a way to take the load off Alonso but also afford Drugovich what could prove to be valuable experience at the wheel should he indeed receive the call-up next weekend.