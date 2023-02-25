Cassidy, Vosbergen share Late Model Championship spoils

Daniel Cassidy and Brent Vosbergen shared the spoils on the opening night of the 2023 Belkblast Protective Coatings Australian Late Model Championship.

Cassidy and Vosbergen claimed the preliminary races at at Sungold Stadium in Warrnambool, Victoria setting up a thrilling decider with the heats and finals on Saturday.

After starting on the front row, a late pass by Cassidy saw him claim victory over Ryan Fenech and Jason Oldfield with two laps to go in the 20-lap feature.

In the second feature Vosbergen, who is the current Western Australian champion, vaulted to the lead from P2, holding off Callum Harper to take the chequered flag, with Todd Bayley sealing the final spot on the podium.

His victory comes after he qualified fifth in the Flight 2 time-trial group, going onto collect a third and eighth before overcoming Harper in the final.

Matthew Symons claimed victory in the 12-lap Wingless Sprints Invitational, taking the chequered flag ahead of Travis Millar and Nicholas Ryan.

The AMCA Nationals saw a maiden win for Bruce Marshal, who charged from ninth on the grid to P1 in the 15-lap encounter, with Justin Richardson and Stephen Hopkins rounding out the podium.

The 2023 Belkblast Protective Coatings Australian Late Model Championship will conclude today with a round of heats, a pole shuffle, as well as C and B finals, before a 40-lap A-Main Final.