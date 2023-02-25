Brown sidelined by mechanical issue in TCR

Will Brown could be an omission for the remainder of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at AWC Race Tasmania.

After claiming pole position in qualifying, Brown’s Audi RS 3 experienced a drive shaft issue at the end of Qualifying 2, prompting a return to the pits with minutes remaining in the session.

The mechanical issue saw him in the commentary box for Race 1, claimed by Bailey Sweeny, and could possibly see the Toowoomba native on the sidelines for the rest of the weekend.

“Yeah, it’s pretty disappointing,” the 2019 TCR Australia Series title winner reflected.

“Obviously, we’re not smiling down there, the input shaft has broken off and we just don’t have any parts.

“They’ve been on order for six months trying to get the new parts for that car and yeah, it’s probably at this stage going to put us out for the weekend and probably won’t be able to compete, but we’re trying to see if we can weld some stuff up and do all that, dodgy it up a bit and get out there.

“If not, I’ll probably be having a beer on the hill with everyone, but yeah, pretty disappointed.

“Also when it broke it pulled the steering and broke the front splitter, so they’re saying that it’s a little bit low as well.

“Who knows what’ll happen with the pole position, but pretty disappointing.

“It’s all part of it, I’ve done enough motorsport today, you can’t get too caught up on it.”

While he will be undertaking a full-time campaign in Supercars Championship with Erebus Motorsport, it hasn’t stopped Brown setting his sights on the 2023 TCR Australia Series title.

“Anything is possible really, I’ll be going back out there and trying everything I can for the rest of the season,” he added.

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series will return to the track tomorrow for Race 2 at 13:30 local time/AEDT, with Race 3 at 16:10 local time/AEDT.