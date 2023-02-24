Speedcafe.com and ARG form international streaming parternship

The Australian Racing Group (ARG) has chosen Speedcafe.com as its international streaming partner for 2023 ahead of this weekend’s AWC Race Tasmania.

The partnership sees Australia’s leading motorsport news source, Speedcafe.com, team with ARG to bring its motorsport categories to an international audience, with streaming rights for all markets outside Australia.

The effort will see greater exposure for ARG competitors across its series, and access to the category from around the globe.

“The partnership between Speedcafe.com and ARG is welcome news for racing fans,” said Speedcafe.com Editor in Chief, Damion Smy.

“It brings Australian motorsport across to New Zealand and the broader world audience in an accessible, easy way that showcases the depth and variety we’re lucky to have here.”

Both Speedcafe.com and ARG head into 2023 on growth strategies with a common goal of connecting with more motor racing fans both in Australia and overseas.

“This is such a boon for Shannons SpeedSeries ahead of this week’s Race Tasmania event, which sees our marquee Supercheap Auto TCR, Gulf Oil TCM and other categories start the season on a high,” said ARG Chief Operating Officer, Liam Curkpatrick.

“We know that our global categories including TCR, TransAM, and GT3/GT4 coupled with our Bathurst events understandably have a global audience. To be able to show our local teams and events around the world through a media-leading organisation such as Speedcafe.com is a win-win for all, but especially fans,” he added.

Australian audiences will still enjoy full ad free live uninterrupted coverage through Stan Sport, and live free to air Saturday from 2:00pm on 9Gem.

Live international streaming outside Australia will be hosted through Speedcafe.com.

The first round of the 2023 SpeedSeries is the AWC Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains, which will feature Supercheap Auto TCR Australia, Turtle Wax Trans-Am Series, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters as well as S5000 Australian Drivers Championship categories, among others.

About Speedcafe.com:

Speedcafe.com is the go-to for motor racing and in addition to broadcasting SpeedSeries live internationally, also reports on Formula One, IndyCar, MotoGP and Supercars to a global audience with sharp reporting, innovative platforms and unrivalled comprehensive coverage.

In 2022, Speedcafe.com recorded its highest annual readership in its 13-year history and has continued its expansion in 2023 with its strongest January audience on record while bolstering its editorial team of highly credentialled journalists.

About Australian Racing Group (ARG):

Australian Racing Group (ARG) is the private operator of motorsport categories in Australia. It works with Motorsport Australia to deliver racing events to support the array of categories in Australia. ARG has operating relationships with international partners that include SRO, WSC along with Motorsport Australia and the FIA.

In 2022, ARG and Motorsport Australia are operating with Shannons SpeedSeries as the overarching brand of both of their categories and events. Shannons SpeedSeries is the dynamic and streamlined new identity for their collective racing categories and events.

SpeedSeries encapsulates a fast-paced action format at categories and events and is designed to create an identity that engages media partners, event partners, sponsors, new competitors, and fans.