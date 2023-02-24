Second-gen Ambrose to make debut at Race Tasmania

The 17-year-old daughter of two-time Supercars champion Marcos Ambrose will make her car racing debut at the wheel of a Hyundai Excel at this weekend’s AWC Race Tasmania.

Tabitha Ambrose joins the 21-car Excel field at Symmons Plains International Raceway behind the wheel of the #9 Marcos Ambrose Motorsport entry, having tested an Excel last year at both Symmons Plains and Baskerville circuits.

Tabitha has already enjoyed success in karting, claiming victory in a 4-hour event at the Launceston Kart Club in 2021.

In Practice 1 at AWC Race Tasmania this morning, she finished ninth on the timesheet a fastest lap of 1:13.7662s.

The younger Ambrose is one of a number of second- and third-generation drivers at this weekend’s event, which also includes the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, Tassie Tin Tops and National Trans Am Series.

Ben Bargwanna (son of Jason Bargwanna) and James Moffat (son of Allan) will compete in TCR, while son of Dick Johnson, Steven, will race a Ford Mustang in Touring Car Masters. He’ll be up against Ryan Hansford, son of late motorcycle legend and 1993 Bathurst 1000 winner Greg, who’ll race a Holden Torana.

In Trans Am, Steven Johnson’s son (Dick Johnson’s grandson) will race the Supercheap Auto Trans-Am Mustang, as will son of two-time Bathurst winner Allan Grice, Ben.

Since his own motorsport driving career came to an end, the Marcos Ambrose has actively supported his daughters Tabitha and Adelaide with their karting exploits as a driver coach and crew chief – in addition to his role at Garry Rogers Motorsport as Competition Director and leading the GRM Combine driver evaluation programme.

Tabitha Ambrose will next head on track for Qualifying today, with the remainder of the schedule consisting of two races on Saturday and two races on Sunday.