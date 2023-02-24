RESULTS: F1 pre-season testing times, Day 1
Friday 24th February, 2023 - 3:33am
Get the raw facts on how each team went on the opening day of Formula 1’s three-day pre-season test in Bahrain.
Result: Formula 1 pre-season testing, Bahrain, Day 1
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|157
|1:32.837
|2
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|60
|1:32.866
|0:00.029
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|72
|1:33.253
|0:00.416
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|64
|1:33.267
|0:00.430
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|40
|1:33.462
|0:00.625
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|83
|1:33.508
|0:00.671
|7
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|74
|1:33.671
|0:00.834
|8
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|67
|1:33.723
|0:00.886
|9
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|69
|1:34.174
|0:01.337
|10
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|75
|1:34.324
|0:01.487
|11
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|51
|1:34.424
|0:01.587
|12
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|71
|1:34.558
|0:01.721
|13
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|85
|1:34.559
|0:01.722
|14
|34
|Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin
|40
|1:34.564
|0:01.727
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|46
|1:34.671
|0:01.834
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|60
|1:34.822
|0:01.985
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|53
|1:34.871
|0:02.034
|18
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|52
|1:34.888
|0:02.051
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|57
|1:35.087
|0:02.250
