RESULTS: F1 pre-season testing times, Day 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 24th February, 2023 - 3:33am
F1 pre-season testing times

Get the raw facts on how each team went on the opening day of Formula 1’s three-day pre-season test in Bahrain.

Result: Formula 1 pre-season testing, Bahrain, Day 1

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 157 1:32.837
2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 60 1:32.866 0:00.029
3 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 72 1:33.253 0:00.416
4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 64 1:33.267 0:00.430
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren 40 1:33.462 0:00.625
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 83 1:33.508 0:00.671
7 23 Alex Albon Williams 74 1:33.671 0:00.834
8 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 67 1:33.723 0:00.886
9 63 George Russell Mercedes 69 1:34.174 0:01.337
10 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 75 1:34.324 0:01.487
11 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 51 1:34.424 0:01.587
12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 71 1:34.558 0:01.721
13 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 85 1:34.559 0:01.722
14 34 Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin 40 1:34.564 0:01.727
15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 46 1:34.671 0:01.834
16 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 60 1:34.822 0:01.985
17 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 53 1:34.871 0:02.034
18 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 52 1:34.888 0:02.051
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 57 1:35.087 0:02.250

